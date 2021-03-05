What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received seven planning applications between 1-7 March.

Borris: Tomas McCarthy wishes to construct a loose sheep shed at Knocksquire or Knockscur, Borris.

Bunclody: Michael and Ann Murphy wish to construct an extension to the rear of dwelling house at The Bungalow, Pottersway, Carrickduff, Bunclody.

Myshall: Irene O’Brien wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Myshall.

Eoghan O’Brien and Elaine Barlow wish to construct a two-storey dwelling and detached garage at Knockbrack, Myshall.

Palatine: Peter and Aisling McConnon wish to construct a part-two-storey, part-single-storey residence with domestic garage at Burtonhall Demesme, Ballylennon, Palatine.

Rathvilly: Irish Water wishes to upgrade the existing Water Treatment Plant at Patrickswell, Rathvilly comprising of installation of two self-bunded chemical built storage tanks located adjacent to the intake building and dosing kiosk enclosure. Installation three self-bunded chemical bulk storage tanks adjacent to the WTP building and two dosing kiosk enclosures. Installation of a concrete flocculation tank adjacent to the WTP building. Construction of three concrete combined-used wash water equalisation and settlement tanks. Construction of sludge infrastructure, including a precast concrete sludge balancing tank, a precast concrete picket fence thickener tank and a precast concrete sludge holding tank. Construction of a canopy onto the west elevation of the sludge building. Installation of emergency standby diesel generator with bunded fuel storage and acoustic enclosure on a concrete plinth. Installation of a new primary flow gauge within the River Slaney.

St Mullins: John Ryan wishes to erect a dwelling house and garage at Dranagh, St Mullins.