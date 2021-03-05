Ye Vagabonds release new single

Ye Vagabands. Photo by Steve O’Connor

By Elizabeth Lee

YE Vagabonds, a folk band originally from Carlow town, have just released two new songs, following on from their critically acclaimed album, The Hare’s Lament.

Diarmuid and Brían MacGloinn have released a limited edition vinyl recording of The Bothy Lads on Rough Trade’s imprint River Lea.

The song was honed at singing sessions by brothers Diarmuid and Brían, before it became a highlight of their spellbinding live shows.

“We first heard this from our good friends Luke Mercier and Anthony Mannion in Walsh’s of Stoneybatter one night, and they introduced us to the singing of Cilla Fisher and Artie Trezise, from whom we learned this song,” said Diarmuid.

The duo, originally from Palatine and the sons of Grania and Mike, spent their teenage years experimenting with different musical genres, including blues, when they played in a local band. They left Carlow in 2012 for Dublin, where their reputation among folk circles grew.

2020 was when the brothers should have capitalised on their success after scooping three gongs at the RTÉ Folk Awards the previous year, including best album for The Hare’s Lament, best folk track for The foggy dew and being named best folk group.

With all touring commitments and other live events cancelled because of the pandemic, the duo recorded the new single just before the first lockdown kicked in last March. It was recorded at Hellfire Studio, Dublin by Lankum producer John ‘Spud’ Murphy.

“We’d had a very busy year because we’d just come back from a massive tour of Europe and Australia. People were beginning to realise how serious the coronavirus was. The wildfires had happened in Australia so we left there and within days the Australian borders were closed. We cancelled or postponed everything, so we’ve had time to write. Before that it was so hectic, there was no let-up at all. Now we’ve a few new tunes that we’re pleased with,” said Diarmuid.

The cover photo for I’m a Rover/The Bothy Lads by fellow Vagabond Alain McFadden was taken backstage at Dublin’s National Concert Hall in October 2019, before the band’s biggest headline gig to date.

That show was curated by Geoff Travis, the record label guru who set up Rough Trade Records and signed such bands as The Smiths and The Strokes. Ye Vagabonds were only the third group to be released on the River Lea label which Travis established, along with music journalist Tim Chipping and Jeannette Lee, to release new folk music.

The brothers from Palatine, Carlow, are in no doubt that they’re in the presence of a music legend when they meet Geoff at the Rough Trade offices in London.

“It’s very cool getting to meet him and hang out with him,” Diarmuid said. “The people who have been through the Rough Trade books are amazing. But apart from his legendary status, himself, Jeannette Lee and Tim Chipping, are a savage team and the nicest people you could work with. They give us total freedom so there’s no messing with our sound or artistic licence. They even come to our gigs!”

The brothers are now focussing on getting their new tunes and songs recorded and hope to release a new album later this year. In the meantime, their new double single is available digitally and as on seven-inch vinyl.

The sleeve was designed by Brían and Diarmuid’s brother-in-law Jesse Smith, whose fiddle playing was central to the sound of The Hare’s Lament.

Diarmuid and Brían will take part in a huge St Patrick’s night trad set to round off Festival 2021, entitled The Patrick’s Day Hug – Barróg Lá Fhéile Phádraig, pre-recorded at the legendary Whelan’s venue in Dublin.

For details, log onto see:https://www.stpatricksfestival.ie/events/barrog

The video for ***I’m a Rover***, which was shot in Switzerland, can be viewed at https://youtu.be/87ak16HFNt0

Buy or stream ***The Bothy Lads*** single at https://roughtrade.ffm.to/bothylads