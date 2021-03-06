Community activist Maureen was a wonderful cook and a gifted knitter

The late Maureen Phelan

By Charlie Keegan

THE community of Graiguecullen, Carlow lost a greatly-loved and admired woman with the peaceful passing at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Saturday 13 February of Maureen Phelan, Pearse Road. Maureen had been admitted to hospital a matter of days before her passing. She was a long-time sufferer of the lung condition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Maureen Dignam was born in Celbridge, Co Kildare on 27 January 1932. She met her husband-to-be Paschal Phelan from Bridewell Lane, Carlow at a dance in Kilcock and they married on St Valentine’s Day 1961 in Carlow’s Cathedral of the Assumption. They went on to have a family of four children – two girls and two boys.

Maureen quickly adapted to her new life, being employed as a cook at the former St Brigid’s Hospital, Carlow, then as cook in St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen and finally working in the same capacity for the Poor Clare Sisters in Graiguecullen.

She was a community activist who was involved in a number of local bodies. Husband Paschal was a very fine swimmer in his younger days and their son Mark followed the same sporting path, swimming competitively to a high level as a teenager and young man. At that time, Maureen was actively involved with the Carlow Swimming Club and the Irish Water Safety organisation, when an outdoor community swimming pool was located at the former town park, now Shaw Park housing estate.

Sadly, Maureen lost Paschal and Mark within a short timescale: Paschal died in October 2012 aged 80, while Mark passed away at the age of 45 in December 2013. It was a double blow from which Maureen was never really to recover. Husband Paschal suffered from a heart condition and underwent a heart transplant procedure. In that context, Maureen became involved at local level with fundraising for the Irish Heath Foundation.

On a lighter note, although she had no abiding interest in sport, Maureen would often put out the Kildare flag whenever the Lilywhite footballers were playing – enjoying the banter with neighbours, particularly if their opponents happened to be Laois or Carlow!

Being a wonderful cook, Maureen spoiled the Phelan family always with her range of culinary delights, her trademark lemon drizzle cake and almond slices being particularly appreciated.

She was also a gifted knitter, knitting clothes for her children when they were small and toys for children along Pearse Road.

When the children were growing up, the Phelan family went on holidays every year, their car drawing a caravan. Castlegregory in Kerry was their annual destination and many a great memory they had of their holidays in The Kingdom. The Phelans also enjoyed vacationing in Jersey on occasion.

In February 2011, Maureen and Paschal celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a gathering of family, neighbours and friends.

Although an ‘adopted’ member of the Graiguecullen family, Maureen became a central part of the community and her contribution will be greatly missed.

A spiritual woman, she had a deep devotion to the Poor Clare Sisters, praying to the nuns and supporting them in every possible way. Maureen planned for the Poor Clares to sing the hymns at her funeral Mass, a wish that was fulfilled.

The funeral Mass for Maureen Phelan was celebrated in her local St Clare’s Church, with Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin as chief celebrant, assisted by Fr Liam Lawton, CC, and An tAthair Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, president, Carlow College.

Following Mass, a private cremation ceremony was held for this greatly-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Maureen is survived by her children Martina Kelly (Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow), Fiona Butler (Kingswood, Pollerton, Carlow) and Paschal Jnr (Ennis, Co Clare), brother Kevin (Drogheda, Co Louth), sisters Barbara Hearns (Clane, Co Kildare), Frances Dignam (Celbridge) and Carmel Locke (Clane) – widow of the Derry tenor Josef Locke.

She is also survived by her sons-in-law John and Donal, daughter-in-law Kathleen, her cherished and adored grandchildren Conor, Gavin, Roisín, Chanipa and Neung, great-grandchildren Lee and Ellie, Gavin’s partner Clodagh, by nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her wide circle of friends.