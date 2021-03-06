Covid-19: 539 new cases, 14 additional deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 539 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 additional deaths.

Nine of the deaths occurred in March, one in February, and four in January or earlier.

Of today’s cases, 295 were men, 240 were women and 69 per cent were under the age of 45.

Dublin accounted for the highest number of today’s cases (245), with 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick and 24 in Cork. The remaining 173 cases were spread across 19 other counties.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 175.6, while the number of people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital as of 8am this morning was 414, with 101 people in intensive care.

Earlier today, the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine here surpassed the half million mark as the jabs continue to be administered to people over the age of 80 in community settings.

This comes as the Taoiseach warned against people breaching Level 5 restrictions, which are due to remain in place until April 5th.

Micheál Martin said people who do not adhere to the rules are putting their older family members’ lives at risk, but added the “vast, vast majority” of people are following the guidelines.

The Taoiseach also admitted it will be “very challenging” to meet March’s vaccination target of distributing more than 1.1 million doses due to ongoing supply issues.

Last week, the HSE missed its vaccination target of 100,000 doses, however, chief executive Paul Reid said AstraZeneca has committed to making up for missed vaccine deliveries over the coming weeks.

Mr Reid said the target for next week is 84,000, which will see the last of the over 85s cohort receiving their first jab.