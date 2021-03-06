Johnny Doyle was one of life’s true characters

By Charlie Keegan

THE Myshall area of Co Carlow lost a well-known and popular citizen with the passing of retired local publican Johnny Doyle, who died peacefully at his home on Monday 15 February surrounded by his family.

A native of Myshall, Johnny was the third son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Doyle and married Sadie Cooney, a teacher in Myshall National School and originally from Tulla, Co Clare. Between them they had close connections with every aspect of village life. Sadie passed away in August 1996 at the age of 54, and 25 years later was still sadly missed by Johnny and all the family.

Doyle’s of Myshall was purchased by Johnny’s parents and Johnny grew up behind the bar. He was a born barman and was never happier than when he had a full house, keeping everyone entertained and making sure their glasses were full.

Down through the years he had a loyal clientele, many a good night was had with cards and, above all, a quick answer when it was required; indeed, even sometimes when it wasn’t! Johnny sold the pub and retired in 1991.

In his retirement, Johnny had a keen interest in greyhound racing and won many a race in Enniscorthy, but bringing his dog Movealong Paddy to Shelbourne Park and competing with and beating the ‘big boys’ was the pinnacle of his training career.

He was a keen follower of National Hunt racing, liking nothing more than a day at the races and was a regular at the annual September meeting in Listowel for many years. Until recent years, he was also a familiar figure at meetings in Gowran Park and Leopardstown. He attended the legendary Cheltenham Festival on a few occasions, travelling with a number of his racing friends and witnessing the great Dawn Run winning the Gold Cup.

His great love of cards stayed with him throughout his life; in his younger days, he played a lot of poker and the pub was famous for its card schools, where often you would struggle to get a place at a card table on a Sunday morning. This love of cards stayed with Johnny right up until the very end, playing 30s with his son Michael and daughter-in-law Ann every night. His prowess never waned: even up to the Friday night before his passing he played several games of 30s with his three sons and, true to form, he came out on top again!

Johnny was a keen follower of Naomh Eoin (Myshall) GAA teams and Doyle’s was always the destination for post-match debate and celebrations.

Aged 87, Johnny had overcome Covid-19 at home over Christmas and had only been in hospital for a short few days when he returned to his home on the Friday before his death.

His remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall – where Johnny worshipped all his life – on Wednesday 17 February, when his funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Pat Hughes, PP, Myshall. Johnny’s daughters-in-law Pamela and Ann performed the readings, while the Prayers of the Faithful were read by his grandchildren Garry and Chloe and his daughter-in-law Jenny.

At the end of Mass, Johnny’s granddaughter Hannah sang From the candy store on the corner, a favourite of Johnny’s; and at the removal, Sinead and Cathal Nolan sang Show me the way to go home, which was one of Johnny’s go-to songs whenever he was asked to sing. He had a fine singing voice and had his own repertoire of songs, mainly hits from the 1950s and ’60s.

Following Mass, Johnny was laid to rest beside his beloved wife Sadie in the local Lismaconly Cemetery, with Fr Hughes reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

The last surviving member of his family, predeceased by his brothers Pat, Tom and James, Johnny is survived by his children Michael and Thomas (Myshall), Noel (Ballyduff, Co Waterford) and Liz O’Gara (Lucan, Co Dublin), by his grandchildren Gary, Chloe, Hannah, Finn, Cian, Tomás, Cillian and Sadie, daughters-in-law Ann, Pam and Jenny, son-in-law Barry, sisters-in-law Mary and Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Johnny was one of life’s true characters. He was a gentleman who loved his family and will be remembered fondly forever by all who knew him.