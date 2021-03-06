Live updates: Anti-lockdown protest taking place in Cork

Reporting by Press Association

Crowds have gathered in Cork city centre for an anti-lockdown protest amid a large Garda presence.

Speeches are being made, with participants carrying banners, some of which read “Tell the Truth”.

Dunnes Stores boarded up the windows on its premises on Patrick Street ahead of the demonstration, which was expected to begin there at 2pm.

Gardaí have been operating checkpoints on the main route from Dublin to Cork ahead of the planned protest, with cars stopped by officers.

Demonstration organisers the People’s Convention have said it will be a “peaceful assembly”, but concerns remain that the rally may see a repeat of the violence that broke out at a similar Dublin demonstration last weekend.

The Lord Mayor of Cork has called on the organisers of the event to cancel it, while the Foreign Affairs Minister has urged the public not to attend.

The policing of today’s protest will be a “showcase” of how gardaí will deal with an expected mass protest in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day.

Garda sources said there will be enough gardaí on duty to “nip anything in the bud”, with it understood that the policing plan involves an arrest policy for people travelling further than five kilometres for the event who refuse to return home.

Sources stressed that gardaí do not want to deploy in full riot gear with shields and helmets due to the possibility that families will be attending the protest, but will be ready to do so if needed.