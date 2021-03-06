Photos: President Higgins strolls in Phoenix Park with new puppy Misneach

President Michael D Higgins has released new photos of his two dogs as the trio take a stroll in Phoenix Park.

His new five-month-old Bernese Mountain dog has been given the Irish name of “Misneach”.

A spokesperson for the President recently confirmed that he “had a five-month-old puppy in training” and “given the times we are in, the President has given him the name Misneach, meaning courage”.

President Higgins taking his dogs Bród and Misneach for a stroll. pic.twitter.com/kJdHD7NWLV — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 6, 2021

The photos have garnered a warm response online, with one social media user posting: “Love him, his family, his dogs, the way he represents us at home and abroad.”

Another said: “As an English man living in Ireland, I think he is an icon.”

A third wrote: “The dogs don’t know who he is! They love him because he’s kind. No greater compliment.”

First dogs

New puppy Misneach has arrived to keep President Higgins’ other dog Bród company, some six months after the death of his former dog Síoda.

The President’s dogs have been popular with the public for years, often accompanying him at events at Áras an Uachtaráin, while a Twitter page dedicated to the “first dogs” has gathered almost 20,000 followers.

They have also been a big hit with visiting heads of state in the past and Kate Middleton was particularly fond of Bród during a visit in 2020.