We must take a hard line with those who breach Covid protocols

By Michael Godfrey

I’M SURE most people who saw the riot in Dublin at the weekend condemned the actions of a few who think they know better than everybody and, worse still, don’t mind putting the health of others at risk.

Unfortunately, they are not the only ones. We also heard about a drinking session in a cemetery and a house party where gardaí were called, as those in attendance were also breaching government guidelines.

But while the constant message is ‘we are almost there’, the reality is that people are fed up and are not as willing to comply with the small stuff as they were during the first lockdown. When I speak about the small stuff, I’m talking about the likes of people not waiting for you to move off when in a supermarket before reaching in to get what they want, or not bothering to sanitise on their way into a shop.

When the pandemic began, we were all using gallons of hand sanitiser, but as the first anniversary approaches fewer and fewer people are doing so. And many who do go to the bother use barely enough to cover one hand, much less two.

More than 320,000 students went back to school this week, amid concerns that this will lead to a spike in numbers contracting the virus. We will all have to hold our collective breath for the next couple of weeks to see if that is true, but here’s hoping that the experts are correct in their assumption that if we continue to pay attention to social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitising, that will not happen.

But as with the pubs, it will be practically impossible to ensure that students stay apart. They will have the best of intentions, but they will forget, and before you know it they will be hugging, pushing, jostling – everything that comes naturally to them. Equally, while we may have enjoyed a couple of sunny days over the weekend, there is still a bite in the air and windows in classrooms will have to remain closed unless the school wants to experience a rise in numbers suffering from colds and flus. Windows will have to remain shut, at least for another couple of months, irrespective of what the public advice is in relation to air quality.

And even with the vaccination programme slowly working its way through the population, there is no guarantee that this will lead to an end of the pandemic. If you take a logical look at it, the best outcome we can expect is being allowed to return to some sort of ‘new normal’.

There are still questions to be answered, such as: will the vaccine be a one-off, or will it become an annual event? Or will it have to be modified slightly each year to allow for mutations?

How can life return to normal if significant numbers of people refuse to be vaccinated? Remember, while we complain about the slow roll-out of a vaccination programme, at least we have a programme, whereas millions of people around the globe have little or no chance of getting vaccinated unless the rest of the world comes to their aid.

So the original advice of social distancing, wearing a mask and sanitising as much as possible still applies. We all saw the dreadful consequences of relaxing those core principles at Christmas. Within weeks, thousands had become infected and hundreds of people were dying each week. That won’t change any time soon if we drop our guard.

That is why it is essential that the actions of the mob at the weekend are not tolerated. Those who breached protocols must know that such behaviour is unacceptable. If that means increasing penalties, up to and including imprisonment, so be it.