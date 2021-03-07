A Dublin church conversion to answer house hunting prayers

A Dublin studio new to the market may answer the prayers of a devout house hunter – if they have €295,000 to spare.

The studio is located inside the once-operating church of St Kevin’s in Portobello, Dublin 8 and comes complete with many of its original features dating from 1883.

Doing the washing-up lends itself to a view out of stone-encased arched church windows, while pots and pans dangle from a vaulted ceiling.

The 35-square-metre studio is listed on MyHome.ie by DNG estate agents and shares the former church building, designed by 19th century Irish architect Thomas Drew, with 30 other apartments after its conversion in the 1990s.

Eunan Doherty, associate director at DNG, said no two apartments in the building are the same — having previously sold one which was once home to the church’s altar.

“Sometimes estate agents are a bit loose with the word unique, but [this apartment] is properly unique in terms of Dublin city centre,” he said.

“The church is converted into apartments and it’s just very cool, the way they kept as many original features to the church as possible.”

Number 26 is located on the second floor and includes an entrance hall, an open plan living room and kitchen area, a bedroom and a bathroom.

“It has this really high ceiling when you come in and it’s just got this beautiful old staircase feeding up to the whole place,” Mr Doherty added.

The studio may appeal to a single first-time buyer or an investor looking for a unique property to let, he said.

“It would appeal to investors, definitely, because if you were to buy that as an investment and have it as something you’d rent out, it’s again the unique side of it would really help your rental,” he said.

The apartment is located within a 10-minute walk of Dublin city centre, in an area served by many cafes and restaurants.

“[It’s] in a great location, you’ve the canal on one side and Camden street on the other,” Mr Doherty said.

“It’s just going to appeal to anyone who wants something a little bit different.”