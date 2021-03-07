Áine Connolly: devoted family woman who was well known in farming circles

The late Aine Connolly

By Charlie Keegan

ÁINE Connolly, Kellistown, Carlow, whose death occurred on Saturday 2 January at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, was the former Áine Murphy from Pollerton Little, Carlow. Áine, who would have celebrated her 95th birthday on Saturday 27 February, had been a resident of Hillview Nursing Home for the last four-and-a-half years of her life, where she participated in the range of activities organised for the residents by the nursing home staff.

She was second eldest in a family of eight children of the late James and Mary Catherine (Minnie) (née Rice) Murphy, Pollerton Little. The Murphys are a well-known and highly-respected local farming family.

Áine was educated by the Mercy Sisters in Carlow, receiving her secondary schooling at St Leo’s Convent. After her school days she worked as a secretary in Brennan’s butcher’s shop on Dublin Street before moving on to work in a clerical capacity in St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow.

She married Jimmy Connolly, a farmer from Kellistown, and they went on to have a family of four children – three boys and one girl. Jimmy, who carried on a mixed farming enterprise, was a prominent member of the local farming community, who had a lifelong involvement with the Fianna Fáil party in Co Carlow, serving at one stage as cathaoirleach of the County Carlow Committee of Agriculture, a sub-committee of Carlow County Council.

Áine kept a low profile in the background but, in truth, was the power behind the scene, staunchly supporting her husband in his political life and his work for the farming community. She helped out in the running of the farm – feeding calves, rearing chickens and undertaking other chores on the Connolly holding, while, as was traditional, feeding the contractors who came to the farm during silage, beet harvesting and grain harvesting. An important summer project was work for the annual Tullow Show, which Áine loved.

Jimmy Connolly was a long-time beet grower, supplying the crop to the Carlow sugar factory over many years. He represented growers as a board member of the Beet and Vegetable Growers Association (BVA), formerly Beet Growers Association (BGA). Beet was a significant cash crop on the Connolly farm. In relation to his political and farming interests, Jimmy Connolly was admired and respected as a man of principle and dignity, born in New York and brought home to Ireland by his parents as a child, subsequently taking on the family farms as a very young man.

Áine played an active part in the rearing of the Connolly children. Daughter Murey Healy recalls that her mother drove her to Dublin every week for an Irish dancing class – indicative of the commitment she had for the welfare of her family. Another memory of Murey from her childhood was her mother’s skill at the art of sewing, stating that Áine expertly made her dresses.

When Murey became involved with the St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club in Carlow, Áine drove her to training at the club every week night. Sundays were spent travelling to races with her sons and Murey. Murey ran at long distance and took part in cross-country for O’Tooles. There was tangible reward for all that work and commitment to athletics when she captured the 1973 All-Ireland under-15 cross-country title in Mountmellick.

Each year, after the harvest was saved, Áine and Jimmy would head off for a holiday in Achill. They loved that beautiful area of Co Mayo, where they made many lasting friendships down the years.

Áine was bereaved in August 1998 by the death of husband Jimmy at the age of 77, following 47 years of happy married life.

The funeral Mass for Áine Connolly was celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Rathoe on Monday 4 January. The celebrant was Fr Jim O’Connell, PP, Ballon/Rathoe. The Mass was limited by the Covid-19 health regulations. Lisa, Áine’s granddaughter, and Michelle, her daughter-in-law, read the Prayers of the Faithful.

At the end of Mass in a brief address, Áine’s daughter Murey expressed a ‘thank you’ on behalf of her brothers and herself to their mother for the devotion she had given to their family.

Following Mass, Áine was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr O’Connell reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Áine is survived by her children Seamus (Carrorea, Tobinstown, Tullow), Paddy (Browneshill, Carlow), Murey Healy (Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny) and Liam (Kellistown), by her sister Maura Mahon (Rutland, Bennekerry, Carlow), daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Michelle and Mary, grandchildren Gillian, Barry, Lisa, James, Henry, Andrew, Natalia and Mila, great-grandchildren Niamh, Kathlyn and triplets Alex, Oisín and Luca, nephews, nieces, extended family and her circle of friends.

She was predeceased by her siblings Pádraig, Con, Seamus, Seán, Liam and Eileen, as well as by grandson James.