Bill was a keen fisherman who excelled at snooker and darts

The late William Hutton

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a widespread feeling of sorrow and regret in the Carlow area at news of the death from Covid-19 of William (Bill) Hutton, New Oak Estate and formerly of Dereen Heights, Tullow Road.

Aged 78, Bill had been admitted to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday 12 January and passed away four days later. By a sad coincidence, 12 January marked the 21st anniversary of Bill’s wife, the former Ann Kehoe.

One of a family of six children of the late Paddy and Margaret (née Brien), Bill’s death follows the recent passing of his younger brother Jimmy (Busherstown, Bennekerry), who died last November following a brief illness. Another younger brother, Joe (Little Barrack Street, Carlow), died in June 2016.

Bill worked in the Carlow sugar factory, where he was a fitter’s helper. He had been forced into early retirement in his 40s through ill health.

He was a lifelong member of Carlow Workman’s Club on Browne Street, being an excellent darts player. Throwing for the Workman’s he had been part of winning Harp Lager tournament teams. He also played snooker at the club, being an excellent exponent on the green baize and also winning a number of competitions.

Bill was also a keen card player – he loved a game of 25s and was regarded as being very shrewd. He played cards in the Workman’s, in Moone, The Thatch (Bradley’s), Graiguecullen, at Teach Askea, the Éire Óg clubhouse and other local venues.

Like his male siblings, Bill was a keen fisherman and also liked hunting. He fished for trout and salmon in the rivers Barrow, Nore and Burrin.

He was also a pigeon fancier, having a pigeon loft at Dereen Heights. In partnership with son David, the Hutton pigeons won many national and derby titles. When he went to reside in New Oak Estate, Bill kept a bird aviary.

While he never played Gaelic football, he followed the game when brothers Jimmy and Joe played. He was an O’Hanrahan’s supporter and was also pleased at any club or county success for Carlow in football or hurling.

As a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bill’s passing represents a generational loss to the Hutton family.

He was a proud Carlowman and his death is deeply regretted by all who knew him.

Bill’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Friday 22 January, when the readings were by daughter Julie and grandson Daniel. Prayers of the Faithful were recited by his daughter-in-law Sharon and grandchildren David and Dean.

At the end of Mass, Sharon provided a brief-but-fitting tribute to Bill, speaking of the many fine qualities he brought to his life, referring in particular to his love of family.

Following Mass, Bill was laid to rest with his parents in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is mourned by his children Larry (St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow), Patrick (St Killian’s Crescent), David (New Oak Estate), Julie Hutton (New Oak Estate) and Joseph (St Killian’s Crescent). In February 2015, Bill was bereaved by the death of daughter Linda Hutton, Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow. Bill is also survived by his siblings Paddy (Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow), Kathleen Fitzpatrick (Manchester) and Mary Hutton (Manchester), by his grandchildren David, Dean, Stephanie and Daniel, great-grandchildren Lindon, Daniel, Ebie and Leah, by his extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Bill Hutton was celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family on Tuesday 16 February.