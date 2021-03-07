Filmmaker Micheál shortlisted for competition

Micheál Fleming

By Carmel Hayes

A FILMMAKER from The Swan has been shortlisted for a national competition with a prize fund of €150,000. A script by Micheál Fleming is among only ten shortlisted projects from over 600 entries in the Virgin Media Discovers and Screen Ireland short film competition.

Micheál and the other nine shortlisted entries have already received €9,000 each to develop their ideas with a script writer.

Later this month, a judging panel that includes acclaimed director Lenny Abrahamson and Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee will select two of the ten projects for final production. Both winners will receive €30,000 each to fund the production of a ten-minute short film based on their scripts, supported by Screen Ireland.

The winning films will be broadcast on Virgin Media Television and on Virgin Media on Demand, as part of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2021 programme.

Even if he doesn’t win, Micheál is delighted to be shortlisted and to have the opportunity and funding to develop his script.

He told the The Nationalist: “It’s fantastic. We knew we had a strong submission, but you still don’t expect to be selected, as the quality of so many others was so high.”

Micheál’s film Superhuman tells the story of an African-Irish leaving cert student, who is guided towards the Paralympic Games after being rejected from professional football and diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa. He struggles to deal with his new identity and the discrimination that has surrounded him all his life.

A former Laois minor footballer, Micheál set up SwanDive Productions a few years ago and the company already has two award-winning short films under its belt – Vegetable(2018) and HALO (2019).

A past-pupil of Knockbeg College, the 29-year-old recalls that it was “all GAA” when he was growing up and there were no creative outlets. Ironically, it was only when he started a biosciences degree at Dublin Institute of Technology that a whole world of artistic pursuits opened up, through the college’s clubs and societies. He became deeply immersed in the dramatic society and went on to do the advanced acting course at Bull Alley Theatre training college.

The world of science still pays the bills, as Micheál works with pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme in Carlow, but the world of acting and film is his true passion. After years in theatre, he transitioned to film when he wrote Summon Her Children (2016), the true story of a group of Laois volunteers during the 1916 Rising. He has also become a familiar on-screen face with commercial acting jobs for television.

The judging panel for the competition is made up of award-winning director and screenwriter Lenny Abrahamson, Lisa McGee; Mullingar-born actor Niamh Algar, who stars in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO Max series Raised by Wolves; screenwriter and executive producer Ursula Rani Sarma and representatives from Virgin Media Television, Screen Ireland and the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.