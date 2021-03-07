Four men arrested following shooting incident in Dublin 8

Four men have been arrested following a shooting incident in Bluebell, Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently detained at Garda stations in Dublin under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Two are being held at Kevin Street Garda station, while another is at Kilmainham Garda station and the fourth is at Irishtown Garda station.

The shooting took place at around 1pm on Saturday in an apartment in the Bluebell area of Inchicore, Dublin 8.

A woman in her 30s received gunshot wounds and was taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance. A short time later, a man in his early 30s also attended St James’ Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both of their conditions were described as serious.

In an update on Sunday morning, gardaí said: “The injured woman remains in a serious condition in hospital. The man, aged in his 30s, who presented in hospital also remains in serious condition.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.