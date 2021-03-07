Lotto players urged to check tickets after 113 win close to €10,000

Lotto players in Ireland have been urged to check their tickets after 113 players won almost €10,000 each in Saturday night’s draw.

The 113 players saw a “massive boost” to their winnings after the National Lottery topped up the Lotto Plus Raffle with an additional €1 million.

The raffle typically sees between 80 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw.

The 113 winners from Saturday’s draw means the boosted prize fund divides out to a prize of €9,350 for each winner.

The winning Lotto Plus Raffle number was: 9301.

Winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and check www.lottery.ie for details of their nearest An Post prize claim centre.

Alternatively, they can contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or by email. Online players will receive notification of the process for claiming their prizes.

€7 million jackpot

As last night’s jackpot of €6,621,828 was not won, March 10th’s jackpot will now roll to an estimated €7 million.

“There is a huge buzz growing around the jackpot now as it has been rolling since Saturday 30th January,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“We are encouraging all of our Lotto players to continue to follow the Government guidelines in place and to avoid any queues in shops when buying their tickets for Wednesday’s draw.

“Players who are unable to get to their local store can play all of their favourite National Lottery games online at www.lottery.ie or by using the National Lottery app.”