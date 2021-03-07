Man (40s) dies in Co Tipperary motorbike collision

A man aged in his late 40s had died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 2.10pm on the R497 in Reiska, Kilcommon.

Gardaí attended the scene, where the motorcyclist was found to be fatally injured and his motorbike located in a ditch.

The man’s body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Templemore, where a postmortem will take place in due course.

The road was closed on Saturday evening as a technical examination by forensic collision investigators took place, but was expected to reopen on Sunday morning.

Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R497 Reiska, Kilcommon, to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.