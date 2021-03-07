Postmortem to be carried out on father missing after kayaking incident

  • Home >
Sunday, March 07, 2021

A postmortem is to be carried out on the body of a man who had been missing since a kayaking incident last weekend.

The remains of 34-year-old Declan Reid were recovered from the River Barrow in Co Kildare at around 4pm on Saturday, by gardaí from the sub-aqua unit.

Mr Reid and his 8-year-old son got into difficulty in the water at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy on Sunday, February 28th.

A Garda officer speaks with a diver at Ardreigh Lock. Photo: PA Images.

It is understood that their kayak overturned at the popular beauty spot and that Mr Reid managed to keep his son afloat before the child was rescued by a passer-by.

By the time the passer-by made it back to help the father he could no longer be seen.

The recovery of Mr Reid’s body yesterday concluded a week-long search effort.

