Postmortem to be carried out on father missing after kayaking incident

A postmortem is to be carried out on the body of a man who had been missing since a kayaking incident last weekend.

The remains of 34-year-old Declan Reid were recovered from the River Barrow in Co Kildare at around 4pm on Saturday, by gardaí from the sub-aqua unit.

Mr Reid and his 8-year-old son got into difficulty in the water at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy on Sunday, February 28th.

It is understood that their kayak overturned at the popular beauty spot and that Mr Reid managed to keep his son afloat before the child was rescued by a passer-by.

By the time the passer-by made it back to help the father he could no longer be seen.

The recovery of Mr Reid’s body yesterday concluded a week-long search effort.