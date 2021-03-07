Remembering ‘Nipper’ O’Toole, a forgotten hero of the fight for freedom

The County Carlow Flying Column re-enactment group recently marked the 100th anniversary of Patrick ‘Nipper’ O’Toole, who played a prominent role in the fight for Irish freedom. Here, Paul Horan and Paul Curran shed some light on the little-known Carlow man

THE tricolour was recently hoisted over the grave of Patrick ‘Nipper’ O’Toole, quartermaster of Carlow IRA Brigade, at the Old IRA plot in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The flag was raised by members of the County Carlow Flying Column re-enactment group (Mick Timmins, Paul Horan and Simon Brophy) to mark his 100th anniversary. Nipper died from pneumonia while serving as a prisoner of war in Ballykinlar Concentration Camp, Co Down during the War of Independence. At the time of his death he held the rank of adjutant in Camp No 1. Patrick was interned in November/December 1920, according to Fr John Killian’s letters in the Bureau of Military History archives. Fr Killian was Adm of Carlow Cathedral Parish in the early 1920s.

According to historian Turtle Bunbury’s accounts of the War of Independence locally, 28-year-old Patrick O’Toole wrote to the chairman of Carlow Urban Council on behalf of the Irish Transport and General Workers Union (Carlow branch) protesting against a request to the council by Captain Johnson, B Company, Norfolk Yeomanry, based in Carlow Military Barracks, to use of Carlow Town Hall to give a ‘complimentary concert’ to celebrate ‘Peace Day 1919’.

His letter was published in the Carlow Sentinel on 14 July and claimed to be ‘representative of over 1,400 male adults of Carlow’. It was followed by similar letters from Sinn Féin (Michael Behan) and Cumann na mBan (Ann Murphy) asking the local authority to be ‘mindful of the fact that Irishmen have been and are being arrested and imprisoned by this same army of occupation and that James Lennon, TD for the county of Carlow, is at present in solitary confinement in Belfast jail and, indeed, to be further mindful of the fact that in the words of the Irish hierarchy: “We have the evils of military rule exhibited at our doors. In this ancient civilising nation, the people are not permitted to rule themselves through men of their own choice. The work is done for them by some stranger without any knowledge of the country”.’

Carlow Urban District ultimately agreed and turned down Captain Johnson’s request.

Patrick O’Toole was arrested by the British a few months later and interned in Ballykinlar Camp. The action by the British military at his funeral was a turning point for many Carlow people, following which it was said “every man, woman and child in the whole of Carlow” supported the local Sinn Féin MP/TD.

Nipper was a barber, perhaps hence the nickname. He was also an active trade unionist and secretary of the Carlow branch of the ITGWU. He was also an active member of Carlow Fire Brigade, which was headquartered in Carlow Town Hall.

His father ran a small hotel in Brown Street called the Imperial Hotel, which subsequently became local pub Maggie Bolger’s. According to an article by Miss MT Kelly in the 1959 edition of ***Carloviana***, the Imperial Hotel and the adjoining Old Dispensary House were put up for auction by Nipper’s father, also called Patrick O’Toole, in 1895. Interestingly, the properties were held under lease for a nominal rent of £20 a year, to be paid to the then Prince of Wales (Albert), Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha (Alfred) and the Duke of Connaught (Arthur), all sons of Queen Victoria.

The following excerpt, which was compiled by local historian Michael Purcell, is an account of Patrick O’Toole’s funeral taken from Pat Purcell’s papers in ‘Carlow County – Ireland Genealogical Projects’. It was also published in ***The Nationalist & Leinster Times*** on 21 February 1921.

‘Large crowds attended at Carlow Railway Station for the reception of the coffin; various groups being represented, including the Fire Brigade, in full uniform, of which deceased was a member. The cortège proceeded, via Dublin Street, to the cathedral, where the remains were received by the clergy. The coffin remained overnight in the sacred edifice, a guard of honour being relieved at intervals ’til closing time. At 11 o’clock on Thursday morning, there was Solemn Office and Requiem Mass in the cathedral.

‘The funeral procession started at 12.45, the coffin still draped in the Republican colours, being carried on the shoulders of members of the various groups. The Carlow Pipers’ Band took up position on either side of the bier, and played through the principal thoroughfares.

‘All business houses and factories closed down from 11am ’til 2pm, and the attendance was certainly the largest yet witnessed in Carlow. The scene was the most impressive of its kind ever seen in the district, and will long be remembered.

The coffin was borne by the members of the Fire Brigade and other groups. Wreaths were sent by the Internees at Ballykinlar Camp, Carlow Transport Workers Union, the Volunteer Fire Brigade, the Carlow Republican Volunteers, the Carlow Trades Council and Cumann na mBan.

‘A force of British military took possession of St Mary’s Cemetery and confined all the male members of the cortège ’til the grave was covered. At the entrance to the cemetery, the remains were preceded by the Rev P Donnelly, CC, Rev E Campion, CC, and Rev Dr Miller, CC, who also recited the prayers at the graveside.

‘In July 1920, Patrick adopted/assumed guardianship on the request of Fr Killian of his young niece and nephew Maura and Patrick McDonald/O’Toole, they were three and four years’ old at the time of his death and lived with a Mrs Kearney in Brown St at that time.

‘Fr Killian, who is often credited to have played leading role in bringing the Sugar Factory to Carlow, sadly had no joy when he applied for compensation for the two orphans from the Ministry of Defence Army Pensions Dept. The excuse given was that Patrick O’Toole didn’t die of an injury sustained on active duty, despite the fact he died of pneumonia as POW. Personnel at the Ministry of Defence Army Pensions Dept also falsely claimed that Patrick died on 8 July 1921 in many letters to Fr Killian.’