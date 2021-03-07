Woman dies following Derry house fire

By Rebecca Black, PA

A woman aged in her 50s has died following a house fire in Derry.

Police said they received reports of a blaze at a house in the Rossdowney Road area of the city on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of the fire at 7.30am. One woman was taken from the property, but tragically died at the scene.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. There are no further details at this time.”