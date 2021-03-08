Colleges in Carlow town will light up for International Women’s Day

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College and IT Carlow will be lit up with amazing images this evening, Monday, because they have collaborated on a digital art exhibition celebrating International Women’s Day.

IAMINTHIS a collection of artworks from 20 global female artists across restricted borders. The project was devised in recognition of both colleges’ commitment to celebrating the international community in Carlow and practicing equality, inclusivity and diversity as a shared ethos in both campuses.

The exhibition will be projected digitally on the exterior walls of both institutions at 7pm this evening.

Karolyn McDonnell, a researcher with the National Centre for Men’s Health, which is based at IT Carlow, curated the exhibition with the support of Klaudia Tarnowska, the IT Carlow arts officer. The collection features artists from Brazil, Lithuania, Sweden, France and Colombia, among others. Ciara Ní Dhuinn, a talented illustrator from Carlow, who is now based in Chicago, has also contributed to the project.

Because of social distancing regulations, visitors cannot attend the one-off exhibition, but the launch will be recorded and broadcast on social media. A list of works and artists’ bios are available on Instagram and Facebook at the following links: https://www.instagram.com/iaminthis_/

https://www.facebook.com/IAMINTHIS