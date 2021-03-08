Man (30s) dies after car collides with lorry in Roscommon

A man aged in his 30s has died after his car collided with a lorry in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the N5 at Cloonfree, Strokestown, which took place at around 9.30am this morning.

The driver of the car was fatally injured following the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the Roscommon mortuary, where a postmortem will take place.

The lorry driver, a man aged in his late 40s, was uninjured in the collision.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at scene and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them, including anyone who was driving in the area between 9am and 9.45am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strokestown Garda station on 071 963 3002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.