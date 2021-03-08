My Lovely Horse Rescue needs Carlow’s help – the charity are looking for people to foster some of their horses or for land to rent.

The land must have a water source from either a natural stream or river or they can supply water themselves, and preferably feature a couple of stables or shelter.

A spokesperson for My Lovely Horse Rescue explained that they supply the food and pay the vet and farrier bills, adding that “we have a lot of horses at the moment so could really use some help.”

My Lovely Horse Rescue is a registered charity operating in the Leinster and Cork regions. They rescue, rehabilitate and rehome equines and other animals, assist authorities in moving equines to a place of safety, advocate for the enforcement of animal welfare legislation, and educate around issues of responsible horse ownership. The charity has two rescue centres in Co Kildare.

You can get in touch via [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger (@MyLovelyHorseRescue) with all your details and photos if possible.