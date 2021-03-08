Two thirds of people working from home feel pressured to work outside normal hours

Irish workers working from home have put in 300 million overtime hours since the start of the pandemic according to new research. Growing concern has emerged over increasing workforce burnout in new research from Laya Healthcare.

As the country faces another month at least of Level 5 restrictions, Laya Healthcare’s Resilience Rising: Shaping the Future of Work and Wellbeing research, one of the largest research studies among Irish employees and employers during Covid-19, reveals two in five (43%) workers are experiencing frequent stress.

The findings show two thirds (65%) of those working from home feel pressure to stay connected after normal hours with an average of 22 hours put in of overtime per month by employees over the last year, worth €7 billion. The research, which measures the wellbeing of over 1,000 Irish employees and 180 HR leaders during the pandemic, is the second barometer issued by Laya Healthcare during Covid-19 and will be unveiled at a free virtual event for HR leaders on 11 March 2021. Register at layahealthcare.ie/bravenewera/resilience.

Commenting on the research, Sinéad Proos, Head of Health and Wellbeing at Laya Healthcare said: “We are seeing worrying signs of deteriorating morale among employees, due in part to less social interaction with colleagues, the struggle to self-motivate, and having to be ‘always-on’. Our latest barometer shows that employee motivation and maintaining organisational culture are becoming more notable issues compared to six months ago, with a greater number of employees now citing the loss of workplace bonding as their top challenge of working from home.”

Sinéad Proos added: “There is an overwhelming feeling of being stuck in stasis — some say the hopeful start to 2021 has failed to materialise while almost half of workers feel stuck in their current employment, wanting to change jobs but held back because of lack of opportunities. Employers also indicated that effective communication is a challenge, and this has a real knock-on effect — if workers aren’t feeling communicated to, and supported, this can lend itself to the feeling of stagnation”.