30 deaths and 311 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 30 deaths and an additional 311 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said 12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, four in January and one is under investigation.

There has now been a total of 4,452 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

With 311 new cases this evening, there is now a total of 223,957 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 159 are men and 149 are women, 64 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

Regarding the location of tonight’s cases there are 135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

Overall, the number of people in hospital continues to decrease as of 8am today, 397 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 95 are in ICU.

Nphet said there have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Regarding the vaccine rollout, as of March 6th, 523,069 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

A total of 373,149 people have received their first dose and 149,920 people have received their second dose