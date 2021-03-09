Ballon girl win first prize in short story competition

By Elizabeth Lee

A BUDDING young author who wrote an inspirational story about a cure to a virus outbreak has been crowned the junior winner of Specsavers Irish Book Awards’ short story competition.

Ava Donnellan, aged nine, from Ballon National School, scooped the first prize to win a hamper of the shortlisted books featured in the recent children’s category of the Irish Books Awards. She also won €500 for her school library.

The short story competition celebrates Specsavers’ sponsorship of the Junior and Senior Irish Children’s Book of the Year categories the An Post Irish Book Awards 2021. This year’s theme was ‘Something to smile about’ and Ava’s winning story, titled ***Living the dream***, certainly brought a smile to the all the judges’ faces.

Ava’s story painted a picture of a future world that had just been cured after a virus outbreak through the eyes of a fortune teller. In this future world, Christmas was celebrated every month, restaurants only sold ice-cream and people could hug and go on aeroplanes. Toys were free, homework was banned, there was no such thing as war and all homeless people were given their own houses. It even rained chocolate and sweets so there was lots to smile about in Ava’s story world.

Ava was extremely grateful for the hamper of books that was presented to her at Specsavers Carlow, saying: “I really enjoyed writing my story and using my imagination to create such a fun world. If only it was real! I can’t wait to read all my new books and I am so excited to get back to school so I can give the big cheque to my teacher. It will be really exciting to see our school library full of new books.”

Joelyn Brown, Ava’s mother, is delighted for her.

“We are so proud of Ava, she has always had a great imagination. Reading and writing is such a great creative outlet for children and finding something that makes us all smile during these trying times is so important. We are very thankful to Specsavers for their generous donation to Ava’s school library and for awarding Ava her very own collection of books to take home with her, too.”

Store director at Specsavers Carlow, Mary McGinley, said: “We are delighted to award Ava with her prize. She is such a deserving winner with her very creative story that definitely brought a smile to my face. It’s also our honour to be in a position to support a local school with a €500 donation for the school library. I am sure the school is as proud of Ava as we are. Children have the most creative imaginations and have such a wonderful ability to make us smile. I’m sure this story will make many people in Carlow smile.”