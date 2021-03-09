Carlow woman’s Easter egg hunt box going down a treat

A NOVEL idea by a creative Carlow resident aims to ensure there will be no hunting around to keep the children entertained this Easter.

Ana Coady of Dainty Sweetheart Designs has crafted an Easter egg hunt box filled with all you need to entertain kids and a fun game for the whole family.

“It’s absolutely everything you need. There are clues for both indoors and outdoor hunts – ten for indoors and ten outdoors – chocolate Easter eggs and different things … arts and craft items and Easter decorations,” said Anna.

The box can also be personalised for the child or family and the age range it’s suitable for seven- or eight-year-olds.

Ana has great memories of Easter egg hunts as a child.

“My brother and my birthday always fell around Easter. Our birthdays would turn into an Easter egg hunt. When we started, you’d get an old box, put tinfoil on it and stick some decorations and hide it down a lane by some trees!”

In recent years, Ana has enjoyed doing Easter egg hunts with her nieces and nephews and now can carries on the tradition with her 16-month-old daughter Charlotte.

“I’m a big child at heart,” joked Ana.

Ana is originally from Kiltegan and is married to John Coady from Ballymurphy. The family live in Carlow town.

People can get the Easter egg hunt box through the Dainty Sweetheart Designs Instagram page, shopinireland.ie, or on Etsy website (search for DaintySweetheartIE). The boxes have already proved very popular, with many people getting them as gifts for nieces and nephews they are unable to see due to Covid-19.

The Easter egg hunt boxes cost €40 and are available for collection or delivery. One euro from each sale will go to the children’s charity Barnardos.

Ana, a maths and PE teacher at St Kevin’s secondary school in Dunlavin, set up her online crafts business last October, making beautiful colourful little hair bows. Instagram has proved a superb storefront for her crafts.

“From a very young age I have always been into meddling in different crafts … loved to make and do,” she said. “It has been an outlet to go do something creative … making little things … I can’t believe the support that I have got from people all over Ireland.”