Consumer spend on gardening increases to €1.2bn in 2020

Irish consumers spent a record €1.2 billion on gardening last year, with more than a 75 per cent increase in the amount spend on garden products compared to 2018.

All products measured as part of the Bord Bia Value of the Garden Market Research report showed double-digit growth, while the total market spend was 14 per cent higher that the previous record spend in 2007/2008.

Many of the changes in gardening habits were brought about by Covid-19, with more people spending time at home due to restrictions, and enjoying their gardens due to fine weather during the summer months.

According to the report, the biggest uplift in spending last year was on garden products such as BBQ equipment, structures like sheds and pergolas, and garden accessories.

‘Grow your own’ was a strong trend in 2020, with consumers spending 42 per cent more on herbs, fruit and vegetables to grow in their own garden compared to 2018 levels.

Some jobs which may have been put on the long finger prior to the Covid-19 lockdowns also seem to have been tended to, with a 57 per cent rise in spending on garden maintenance noted.

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said Covid-19 has been “transformational” fo the amenity horticulture market.

“The market for garden products has doubled over the past twenty years and there is a great opportunity now for the sector to continue to harness Irish consumers’ newfound interest in the garden.

“Our report outlines a number of areas of focus for the industry, including ways to engage the many new gardeners who have developed a keen interest in gardening, but have little knowledge or skills about where to start,” Ms McCarthy said.

Bord Bia provides supports for the amenity horticulture industry, she added, including their annual Marketing Assistance Grant for business.