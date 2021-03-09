Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tuesday, March 09, 2021

Betty (Elizabeth) Murphy nee Nolan

Ardattin, Co. Carlow and late of Cunnaberry, Ballon, peacefully at her home on March 8th, 2021, beloved wife of T.J. and much loved mother of Eileen, Matt, Donnacha & Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Mary & Annmarie, grandchildren Claire, Sinéad, Therese, Eoin, Padraig, Donnacha, Eibhlín & Tom, sister-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Andy, relatives & her many friends.
May Betty’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.
Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ardattin followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Betty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/hVcVEtu4TNs

John (Johnny) Phelan
Ballymartin, Borris, Carlow. Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family on Saturday 6 March. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, children John, Marcella and David, brothers Ned and Jimmy, sisters Imelda and Mary, son in law David, daughters in law Liz and Aine, his adored grandchildren Emma, Jamie, Sarah, Sinead, Aoife, John, Mark and Andrew, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many good friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Borris, followed by burial afterwards in St. Lazerian’s Cemetery, Ballinkillen. If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they can stand outside (while adhering to social guidelines) as the funeral cortège, arrives or leaves the church in Borris and arrives in Ballinkillen.. Johnny’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.borrisparish.ie/webcam/.
No hand shaking and strict social distancing, please.

Elizabeth CAHOON (née Morrissey)
Ballaghmoon, Carlow / Kildare
Passed away, peacefully, on Saturday 6 March 2021. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Josephine (Carlow) and Kathleen (Co. Down) and her extended family, relatives and friends.
May Elizabeth Rest In Peace
Funeral Arrangements Later

