Drugs worth €1.8 million found at Cork port

By David Young, PA

Cannabis worth an estimated €1.8 million has been discovered at Cork harbour.

The 90kg of herbal cannabis was found during routine checks at Ringaskiddy ferry terminal on Tuesday afternoon.

Revenue officers, assisted by a drug detection dog called Marley, found the drugs in 37 packages concealed in the panels of a Polish-registered van that had arrived from Roscoff in France.

The driver of the van, a Polish national in his 20s, was detained and subsequently arrested by gardai

An investigation was ongoing on Tuesday evening.