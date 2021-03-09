Drugs worth €1.8 million found at Cork port

Tuesday, March 09, 2021

By David Young, PA

Cannabis worth an estimated €1.8 million has been discovered at Cork harbour.

The 90kg of herbal cannabis was found during routine checks at Ringaskiddy ferry terminal on Tuesday afternoon.

Revenue officers, assisted by a drug detection dog called Marley, found the drugs in 37 packages concealed in the panels of a Polish-registered van that had arrived from Roscoff in France.

The driver of the van, a Polish national in his 20s, was detained and subsequently arrested by gardai

An investigation was ongoing on Tuesday evening.

