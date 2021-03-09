Fine Gael called out for ‘insulting’ voiceover fee of €50

Digital Desk Staff

Fine Gael has been criticised after offering voiceover artists €50 for internal communications work.

As the Irish Examiner reports, a Fine Gael content officer posted a series of requests on Facebook groups aimed at those who work in Irish film, TV and radio.

The job adverts said they needed both a male and female voice “with an Irish-country accent” for a “quick” voiceover.

One of the adverts said applicants “must have your own equipment etc… only those with voice reels need apply. Serious applications only.”

Another said applicants must “record and submit ASAP,” and said “The fee is €50 including Vat. You must be registered for Vat.”

The posts were roundly criticised on social media, with some questioning what “a country accent” meant and others noting “you would have to do a shed load of €50 (incl. vat) gigs to be even considering registering for Vat.”

Others called the payments offered “shocking” and “insulting”. To be registered for Vat you need to earn more than €37,500 a year.

Lower rates

Film Network Ireland contacted the poster, suggesting they change the rate before they were forced to take the post down, however, the posts were only removed when another poster asked if the videos were going to be used in Fine Gael promotional videos.

The advert did not specify what the recording would be used for. When questioned about the link to Fine Gael, all the posts were removed.

Voice Talent Ireland’s rate calculator for voiceover work states a flat rate for such work is anywhere around €125 with an additional €275 for corporate usage.

Industry sources say that due to lack of work in the Covid-19 pandemic, offering lower rates only serves to drive prices down as people scramble for work.

“€50 minus Vat is only €40.65. It could take a few hours of work, years of experience, their own equipment, business costs and their performance potentially could be used many times,” one industry source said.

“It’s not great when that happens for a major political party, or possibly even for a Government video.”

A Fine Gael spokesman said: “It was for a piece of content for internal communication for Fine Gael members.