Get planting for National Tree Week

By Elizabeth Lee

NATIONAL Tree Week, the annual event that reminds us about the importance of trees in our everyday lives, runs from 21-27 March.

Through its environment department, the council will have 500 native Irish saplings to distribute to community and voluntary groups, education centres and sports facilities throughout Co Carlow, while also providing information and support to help people get the planting just right.

“I am delighted to see the return of this initiative,” said cllr Tom O’Neill, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council. “It’s fantastic to see it returned in 2021 and that we can facilitate, in a safe way, an opportunity to get involved, to get outside in the fresh air and leave a long-lasting, positive climate action for people and planet.”

Carlow County Libraries are also offering lots of support to those who want to feel free to plant a tree. Their online resources include free access to magazines, audio books and eBooks. You can even take an online class from the comfort of your armchair using their free universal class facility.

“We are looking forward to another successful National Tree Week here in Carlow and we are delighted to have the expertise and passion of Dee Sewell as part of the 2021 programme,” said Jannette O’Brien, environmental awareness officer in Carlow County Council.

The council is also hosting several online environmental workshops during March to support biodiversity and climate action. These workshops are all free, virtual, run during the evenings and are open to everyone in our community to attend. They include ‘Biodiversity for everyone’ with CCEN and Molly Aylesbury, which takes place on Tuesday 16 March.

‘Let’s talk climate action’ is a two-part workshop with Gavin Harte of ESB Training. It will introduce Carlow communities to climate action at a local level and runs on Monday and Tuesday 22-23 March.

‘Talking Trees with Dee’ will provide you with lots of advice, practical tips and techniques to help you plant in your garden or in your community and it takes place on Thursday 25 March.

For more information on how to apply for your free saplings or in relation to any of the free workshops, call Jannette O’Brien on 059 9136232 or email jobrien@carlowcoco.ie