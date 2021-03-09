Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Tuesday, March 09, 2021

Less than five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 311 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and 1 is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 8th March, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 159 are men / 149 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.

 

As of 8am today, 397 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 6th, 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 373,149 people have received their first dose
  • 149,920 people have received their second dose
Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Latest issue of Carlow Pride mag is out

Tuesday, 09/03/21 - 5:35pm

Get planting for National Tree Week

Tuesday, 09/03/21 - 5:14pm

Ballon girl win first prize in short story competition

Tuesday, 09/03/21 - 5:10pm

Similar Articles

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Monday, 08/03/21 - 6:36pm

Nine Covid-19 related deaths, 522 cases reported on Friday

Friday, 05/03/21 - 8:01pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Thursday, 04/03/21 - 7:42pm