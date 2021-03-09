Latest issue of Carlow Pride mag is out

By Elizabeth Lee

THE latest edition of The Out magazine couldn’t have come at a better time.

Not only is it full of heart-rending-but-positive stories and beautiful images to match, the magazine is a great way for people to connect with one another through the featured stories.

It’s only the third issue of the publication that was conceived by the Carlow Pride Festival group when they hosted the town’s first-ever LGBT parade in the town.

“We’re so excited about our magazine and it really came out at the right time,” said John Paul Payne, chairman of the Carlow Pride.

“We have so many stories to tell and our readership online has really increased. We’re getting thousands of views and I think that’s because we’re connecting with people. LGBT people have a higher chance of dying by suicide and if you couple that with the stress of coronavirus, plus the isolation that it bring brings and the lack of support during the lockdowns, then people need that connection.”

Apart from the increasing number of people reading the magazine, it also proved to be a connection for the writers and the interviewees, too.

“We were all involved equally as a committee in the magazine, so we’re all invested in it on an equal level. We’re very proud of it,” added John Paul.

With lockdown keeping everyone as static as possible, John Paul contacted several people to get involved in ***The Out*** magazine, which resulted in a wide scope of articles – from a trans man’s fear of living in direct provision to young LGBT women and their experience of college, right through to children’s rights and an interview with artist Barry Fitzgerald, who’s the current artist-in-residence at the Visual arts centre.

“Our stories really resonate with readers. Take Barry Fitzgerald. He left Tullow and has now returned as a successful artist. That’s a great story. People can relate to leaving their home town for whatever reason,” said John Paul.

Having their own magazine is a very rare thing for small LGBT groups to have and the people behind Carlow Pride Festival are rightly proud of their achievement. After the rip-roaring success of their first pride festival during the summer of 2019, they were devastated to have to cancel the 2020 shindig and now the 2021 outing. Nevertheless, John Paul and his crew are determined to have a Pride presence of some sort in 2022.

“Next year, we’ll be back in the game … hopefully” he laughed.

For more information about Carlow pride, log onto https://carlowpridefest.ie/theoutmag/