Second man arrested in investigation into fraudulent claims of PUP

Tuesday, March 09, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a second man in an investigation into fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) assisted by GNECB personnel have today arrested a man, aged 35 years, in the Middleton area of Cork.

The man is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007, and he can be detained for up to seven days. This is the second arrest as part of this investigation.

A man in his 40s was previously arrested in relation to the investigation into fraudulent PUP claims.

To date, 73 people have been identified as having had their details fraudulently obtained in order to claim the payment.

All 73 received an email under the pretence that it was from the Courts Service Ireland looking for them to do Jury duty. This email sought personal information, which included their PPS number, name, address, date of birth and mother’s maiden name.

These details were then used to apply online and claim the Covid payment of €350 per person, weekly. An estimated €187,000 was paid out in relation to the 73 people.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

