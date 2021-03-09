Valerie Farrell is new head of HR at Teagasc

Valerie Farrell, head of Teagasc human resources department

By Suzanne Pender

TEAGASC has appointed Valerie Farrell as head of its human resources department. The appointment was approved at a recent meeting of the Teagasc Authority and announced yesterday to coincide with International Women’s Day, which celebrates the achievements of female leaders.

A Bagenaltown native, Valerie worked for Intel Ireland from 2000 to 2004, and before that she was a senior HR representative with Xilinx Ireland for five years. She began her career spending time with both Lombard & Ulster and Coca-Cola.

Valerie qualified with a degree in business studies from the University of Limerick and completed a master’s in change management and innovation at the University of Brighton. She also holds a diploma in strategic management from Henley & IMI.

Valerie has been a board member IT Carlow since 2015 and was elected its vice-chairperson in 2020.

In Teagasc she has led the design, consultation and delivery of the People Leadership and Change Strategy, which was agreed and published in 2012. She is a member of the Teagasc People Strategy (2018) steering committee, leading a number of the staff and team development projects, as well as mentoring many of the project leaders.

Speaking after her appointment, Valerie said: “I look forward to leading the Teagasc HR function and working with my colleagues to execute a goals-based HR strategy that improves organisational capability and positions Teagasc as a global leader in the agri-food sector.”

Congratulating Valerie Farrell on her appointment, chairman of the Teagasc Authority Liam Herlihy said: “Valerie has a strong track record of delivery, both in Teagasc and in other roles she has filled. She has led and supported a process of change in Teagasc human resources management and across the wider organisation. I wish her the very best in this management position.”