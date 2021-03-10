Appeal to find mother and baby missing from Co Clare

Gardaí have appealed for help in finding a teenage girl and her daughter who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co Clare.

Larisa Maria Rostas (16) and her 10-month-old daughter, Narcisa Rostas, were last seen on Sunday morning, March 7th.

Larisa is described as 5’2″ in height with dyed red hair and brown eyes. Gardaí say it is unknown what she or her daughter were wearing when they went missing.

Larisa is known to frequent Dublin city centre as well as her hometown of Ennis.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and are appealing to members of the public with any information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.