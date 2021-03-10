Body of man found in Cork city centre

Olivia Kelleher

The body of a man in his fifties has been found on a street in Cork city centre.

The man was found in unresponsive state near Carey’s Lane off the main thoroughfare of Patrick Street shortly after 7pm today.

A passerby raised the alarm and Gardaí and the emergency services were at the scene within minutes.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

Locum State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a postmortem examination at Cork University Hospital (CUH) tomorrow.

The status of the investigation will be determined by the findings of the post mortem examination.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual near Carey’s Lane or Patrick Street on Tuesday evening to contact them.

Officers will also examine CCTV security camera footage around the city centre as part of their probe.