Carlow man charged with having child pornography  

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The man appeared at Carlow courthouse on Wednesday

A CARLOW man appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy in relation to child pornography charges last Wednesday.

The man aged in his 30s is charged with having child pornography in his possession. He is also charged in relation to the distribution of child pornography at his home address in February 2019.

Garda Marie Hynes of Carlow Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the defendant.

He made no reply after being cautioned.

The DPP directed that the matter be dealt with summarily in the district court on the basis of a guilty plea being entered.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said the case was “quite involved” and adjourned it until 7 April next for a plea to be entered.

Reporting restrictions were imposed following a request by defence solicitor Brian Duffy.

