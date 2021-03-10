Carlow virtual run raises over €10k for worthy charities

THE Charlie Curran Memorial Run raised over €10,000 for two fantastic charities despite the challenge of Covid-19.

More than 750 men, women and children took part in this year’s virtual event during January and February, raising funds for Down Syndrome Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society.

The event is organised in memory of the late Charlie Curran Snr of Dereen Heights.

People were encouraged to get out and about and cover any distance, whether it was walking, running, cycling even swimming.

“It’s great to be able to raise that amount and to have it as a sell-out for the fifth year in a row,” said organiser Charlie Curran Jnr. “People did 2km, 5km … it did not matter … we didn’t want any restrictions.”

Around 600 of those who took part did so in their own counties, underling the strong reputation the run has beyond the Carlow border.

“A lot of people who took part wouldn’t have got the chance to come up to Carlow for this before, so this was an opportunity.”

Despite not being able to hold a physical event and catering for the hundreds who typically take part, Charlie Jnr said running a virtual event presented just as much work.

However, he was delighted with how it had gone.

“I am not surprised it went as well as it did. You have two great charities – the Irish Cancer Society and Down Syndrome Ireland – they are big charities and most people know someone who has benefited from them. That would have a lot to do with people taking part.”

All ages participated, from a dad and his nine-month-old son to 90-year-old Hester Curran, mother of the late Charlie Snr.

Charlie Jnr was proud that people took the time to support the event despite the challenges everyone has faced this year.

“A lot of people who took part have lost their jobs. A few people had Covid and had to hold off for a while, but they still wanted to be able to do something. This year more than any other year, people’s circumstances were a lot different.”

Charlie Jnr thanked Unum, the event’s main sponsor, and The Dome, which sponsored a special Kids Dash.

Charlie Jnr hopes the event will return in 2022, but it would be conditional on public health guidelines.