Eight more cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow

A further eight cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday among 631 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,499 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 9 March, the HPSC has been notified of 631 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 224,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

317 are men / 308 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties. *

As of 8am today, 370 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 07, 525,768 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

375,521 people have received their first dose

150,247 people have received their second dose

The department of health say Ireland’s vaccination programme “is only limited by supply, and the rollout plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events, such as changes to supplies from manufacturers. Certain manufacturers have guided on maintaining a buffer of vaccines in order to ensure the availability of a second dose”.

Currently, 95% of available vaccines are being administered within seven days of arrival in the country.

The department added: “Ireland is committed to the European Commission’s Advance Purchase Agreement process and is consistently ordering its full pro-rata allocation of vaccines available. Ireland has also purchased vaccines via all additional options in the EU process. Ireland has contracts in place for more than 18 million vaccine doses, sufficient to fully vaccinate 10 million people, subject to regulatory approvals and manufacturers’ delivery commitments being achieved. The Department of Health continues to be fully engaged with the EU and our partners to ensure the equitable and timely supply of vaccines available to the EU.

“The Taskforce and the Department have been alerted to various offers around the procurement of vaccines outside of the Advance Purchase Agreements, from non-government suppliers. These mainly relate to Astra Zeneca, and the company has confirmed it is focused on global commitments to governments and international health organisations. It has advised the Department of Health that there is currently no private sector supply, sale or distribution of its vaccine. It has cautioned that if someone offers private vaccines, they are likely to be counterfeit.”