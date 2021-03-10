Met Éireann upgrade wind warning for Cork and Kerry

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Met Éireann has upgraded a wind warning for Kerry and Cork, predicting damaging gusts to up to 120km per hour early tonight.

A status yellow wind warning has been in place for the entire country since midday on Wednesday and will last until 7am on Thursday.

A status orange warning has now been issued for the two Munster counties, coming into effect at 8pm this evening.

Winds of between 80-100km per hour are expected across the rest of the country.

The forecaster said winds will be strongest from this evening and into tonight, with severe gales along the south and west coasts.

Heavy downpours are expected in some areas, accompanied by large coastal waves.

