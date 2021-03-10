Sinead Kennedy signs off from The Today Show as she goes on maternity leave

Digital Desk Staff

Sinead Kennedy has officially signed off from RTÉ’s Today Show, but only for the next few months, as she prepares for the birth of her first child with husband Conor Kirwan.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the Cork native is headed on maternity leave in style and appeared on the show radiant in a snake print All Saints dress and lavender blazer.

“Last outfit pic for a while… unless you want me to post myself makeup free in my joggers and baggy jumpers looking even more sleep-deprived than I do now?” she wrote on her Instagram page. The 37-year-old is due to give birth soon.

In the same Instagram post she thanked the many staff members at RTÉ Cork, all the way from her “glam squad” to her praised co-host Dáithí Ó’ Sé.

“RTÉ Cork is a little gem because of all of you,” the former Winning Streak presenter wrote.





‘What a really great few months it’s been. I’ve had a ball working alongside @daithiose … we literally laughed our way through each day, it was a pure joy to work with you Mr, I honestly loved every minute!’

She added a warning for the Kerry man, however…

“If you even dream of turning up in CUMH with a crew I’ll kill you with my bare hands!”

Sinead and her husband, a naval officer, tied the knot in a stunning Kenmare setting in 2014 after years of dating.

Her seasoned RTÉ colleague Bláthnaid Treacy will be stepping into her shoes on the show until her return.

“I’ll be looking forward to getting back on air with you in a few months time for more of the same madness!” Sinead said.