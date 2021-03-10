Taoiseach confirms Ireland will receive 46,500 extra doses of Pfizer vaccine

James Cox

Ireland will receive 46,500 extra does of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of a new deal secured by the European Union, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

The EU Commission announced a deal that will see four million extrs Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines delivered to EU countries on Wednesday.

The Taoiseach tweeted: “Pleased this morning to have confirmation from Commission President @vonderleyen that Ireland will secure an additional 46,500 Pfizer BioNTech vaccines before the end of March. When they get here, they will be administered quickly. Efforts ongoing to increase production.”

The Government has made unsuccessful attempts to source extra Covid-19 vaccines from other countries in the European Union and the UK, however a spokesman said there are no plans to look for extra vaccines outside the EU.

The Irish Times reports that the Government also attempted to convince pharma companies Pfizer and Merck to manufacture vaccines in Ireland to boost supply.

However, the offer to assist in the costs of reconfiguring plants in Cork and Carlow to produce vaccines was unsuccessful.

“Ireland is trying everything it can,” said a Coalition spokesman. “There have been discussions with pharmaceutical firms, there’s been discussions with other countries. For instance, we were looking at the redistribution of unused vaccines within the EU. But they don’t exist because every member state needs their supplies . . . People have asked the UK. The British prime minister made it clear that they need all their supplies.”