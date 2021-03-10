Varadkar apologises for saying SF does not have senior Protestant politicians

By Michael McHugh, PA

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has apologised for claiming Sinn Fein does not have senior politicians who are Protestant.

On Wednesday, he told RTE the party was “sectarian”.

Violet-Anne Wynne represents Clare for Sinn Fein in the Dail.

She said: “I am a Protestant and am proud to be a Sinn Fein TD.”

She called on Mr Varadkar to apologise for his “hurtful” remarks.

Mr Varadkar admitted he stood corrected.

He had spoken on RTE Radio’s News At One programme.

He said a united Ireland was a “legitimate aspiration and one that I share with my party”.

He added: “What I do have a problem with is Sinn Fein is an obstacle to Irish unity.

“They have a relationship with unionism that is one of mutual hostility, which is a big problem, and they are sectarian.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald responded: “The religious beliefs or tradition of any TD (Sinn Fein or otherwise) is none of Leo Varadkar’s business.”

I was not aware of that. I stand corrected. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 10, 2021

The Fine Gael leader later told RTE he did not make any remarks about Ms Wynne personally.

“I was unaware of her religious affiliation and I stand corrected.

“I fully retract my remark and apologise for any offence caused.”

A Sinn Fein organisation placed adverts in US newspapers on Wednesday urging the Irish Government to prepare and plan for a united Ireland.

Half page adverts were appearing in the Washington Post and the New York Times, with full page colour advertisements in the Irish American newspapers the Irish Voice and the Irish Echo.

The advert was taken out by Friends of Sinn Fein and called for a date to be set for a referendum on a united Ireland.

Ms McDonald said Irish America had been central to the signing and safeguarding of the Good Friday Agreement.