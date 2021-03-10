Woman who told garda ‘we are the Dundons’ jailed for six weeks

Gordon Deegan

A judge has jailed for six weeks a 54-year-old woman who told two gardaí repeatedly “We are the Dundons”.

At Ennis District Court after hearing Garda Patrick O’Neill give evidence concerning Ms Breda Casey’s declaration concerning ‘the Dundons’ in Kilrush last year, Judge Patrick Durcan asked Garda O’Neill “The Dundons? Who are the Dundons?”.

In reply Garda O’Neill told Judge Durcan: “They are a family in Limerick judge.”

Garda O’Neill said that before Ms Casey of Sunday School Lane, Blackpool, Cork declared that she was one of the Dundons, she had jumped in front of the Garda car and tried to open the passenger door of the car at St Patrick’s Terrace, Kilrush on March 4th 2020.

Imposing the six week prison term for a breach of the Public Order Act on Ms Casey, Judge Durcan said: “In my view, anyone who jumps out in front of a patrol car and, who in effect damages the uniform of our unarmed police force deserves nothing but contempt.”

‘Little bit more sense’

He said: “Ms Casey is 54, and she should have a little bit more sense. She has an appalling record. Seventy-one previous convictions, including 12 for public order.”

Ms Casey had contested the charge and solicitor for Ms Casey, Tara Godfrey put it to Garda O’Neill: “My instructions from Ms Casey is that she did not say that she is related to the Dundons and is there anyway that you may have misheard that?”

In reply, Garda O’Neill stated: “I heard her say that and the Garda who was with me on the day also heard it.”

Ms Godfrey had asked Judge Durcan not to impose a custodial sentence on Ms Casey, who was not in court for the hearing.

Ms Godfrey asked for a stay on the sentence and in reply, Judge Durcan stated: “No, the days of stays are gone.”

Judge Durcan did fix recognisance in the event of an appeal.