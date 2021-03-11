‘Corner House’ in Nurney has huge potential

By Suzanne Pender

A VERY distinctive property new to the market this week is the Corner House, Nurney, Co Carlow.

This three-bedroomed detached residence is in need of interior renovation throughout, including installation of floor and staircase to first floor, but there is huge potential.

The residence was built in the early 1900s with accommodation extending to c1,136 sq ft and is situated on a corner position in the village of Nurney. The property offers excellent potential and benefits from a spacious yard to the rear, which has double-gate access onto the public road.

Accommodation comprises a reception hall, sitting room, family room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. BER: G2

Contact TM Byrne & Son Ltd, 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel 059 9132500.