‘Corner House’ in Nurney has huge potential

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

A VERY distinctive property new to the market this week is the Corner House, Nurney, Co Carlow.

This three-bedroomed detached residence is in need of interior renovation throughout, including installation of floor and staircase to first floor, but there is huge potential.

The residence was built in the early 1900s with accommodation extending to c1,136 sq ft and is situated on a corner position in the village of Nurney. The property offers excellent potential and benefits from a spacious yard to the rear, which has double-gate access onto the public road.

Accommodation comprises a reception hall, sitting room, family room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. BER: G2

Contact TM Byrne & Son Ltd, 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel 059 9132500.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Worrying trend as Carlow people searching for far-right topics

Thursday, 11/03/21 - 10:15am

Rocky road and shaky status is ruining cars on Carlow-Wexford border

Thursday, 11/03/21 - 10:07am

Eight more cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow

Wednesday, 10/03/21 - 7:53pm