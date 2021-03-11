Covid-19: Lockdown to extend as State’s ‘hands tied’ by vaccine shortages

Significant Covid-19 restrictions are set to remain in place for at least a further two months.

The Irish Times reports that Government sources have downplayed the chances of any major easing of lockdown in April, with restrictions likely to continue until the second half of May.

The State’s hands are tied by vaccine shortages, both the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told their parliamentary party meetings on Wednesday night.

Efforts to secure manufacturing of vaccines or excess doses have reportedly proven futile.

Mr Martin told the Fianna Fáil party meeting there “is no magic tree when it comes to vaccines”.

One source said the Government would adopt a “minimalist approach” for the next six-week plan, which will last until May 23rd, and would not bow to sectoral interests.

Visitations

Some changes around nursing home visits will be considered for April 5th if advice from public health experts supports the move, senior sources said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet today to discuss the visitations.

Government members warned the country was “on course” to extend the 5km limit, resume some outdoor activities and reopen construction but just one big outbreak could destabilise matters.

Mr Varadkar told Fine Gael’s parliamentary party that no decision on easing restrictions would be made until the week leading up to April 5th, warning the focus would be not to jeopardise schools and childcare.