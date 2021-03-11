Covid-19 situation in Ireland improving but ‘finely balanced’, says Ronan Glynn

Kenneth Fox

The situation regarding Covid-19 in Ireland is improving but ‘finely balanced’, according to the deputy chief medical officer.

In the latest letter sent to the Minister for Health from the National Public Health Emergency Team, (Nphet), Dr Ronan Glynn said while we are seeing continued progress against all indicators of disease, incidence remains high.

He added “Health and social care services continue to experience significant pressure from the current wave of infection. The number of confirmed cases in hospital and ICU is still high but continues to reduce.

“The number of cases in long-term residential care settings has decreased rapidly over recent weeks, more so than would be expected given the level of disease in the wider community.”

He said deaths associated with outbreaks in these setting also appear to be decreasing, with these trends supporting the emerging evidence of the protective effect of vaccination.

Data related to length of stay in hospital/critical care and admission probability by age were reviewed and indicate no significant differences across the disease waves since the outset of the pandemic.

Suppression of transmission

He said indicators of mobility across the population are low but continue to drift upwards, which is “a cause for concern.”

He added “While there had been some recent increase in the average number of close contacts per adult confirmed case, this indicator remains stable at approximately 2.6.

“We are maintaining a steady suppression of transmission.”

He said that case numbers are now decreasing more slowly at -2 per cent to -4 per cent per day and halving time at 18-36 days, with this rate of decline stable for two weeks.

The best estimate Nphet has for the current R rate is currently 0.6, and he said it appears to be stable or decreasing.

Some key numbers regarding Covid-19 in Ireland at the moment are as follows: