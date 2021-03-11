Death notices and funeral arrangements

Kathleen Murphy, nee Brooks

No.8 Ashgrove, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, passed away, peacefully, on 10 March 2021 at her home in the loving care of her family.

Kathleen, beloved wife of Paddy the salt and much loved mother of Deirdre, Sandra, Patrick, Thelma, Derek, Valerie & Ciara. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law John, Ed, Nicola, Eamon, Kellie, Chrissie & Jack, grandchildren Kellie, Colin, Shannen, Aoife, Holly, Annie, Ava, Sinead, Katie, Sophie, Jake, Mollie, Cian & Paddy, brothers Billy, Pat & Val, sisters Ann, Mary, Jacinta & Fiona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & her many friends.

May Kathleen’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown, on Saturday at 11am and followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen’s funeral mass can be viewed by using the following link

https://youtu.be/bq1MOeGgiEA

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, to Éist, Carlow.

Tom Kelly

Ardsallagh, Roscommon town and formerly of Borris, Co Carlow. March 10th, 2021; (Peacefully), at his home. Beloved husband of the late Frances. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, nephew Con and by all his relatives in Carlow. Tom will also be fondly remembered by the extended Flynn, Burke and Beirne families and by his devoted carers, neighbours and good friends.

May Tom rest in peace.



Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Tom’s funeral will take place with immediate family attending only. His funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Friday morning at 10.30 o’c and arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. The Kelly family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Please note that Tom’s funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM