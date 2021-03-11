Enhance your home with a visit to Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring, Carlow

ADVERTISING

LAWLOR’S Furniture and Flooring, Shamrock Business Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow is a 100% Irish, family owned and operated furniture and flooring retailer offering superb customer service, quality furniture and flooring products.

Their showroom is located in the heart of Carlow, where you can view their extensive range of quality furniture and flooring. Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring search across Ireland and the wider globe for the latest and greatest in interior trends to ensure the highest quality furniture, beds and flooring.

“We have a massive selection of flooring options, with almost 300 samples of flooring from laminate to engineered and over 200 samples of carpets. We also create bespoke runners for stairs and landings, so customers have a huge selection to choose from,” said Damien Lawlor, owner of Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring.

“We also have a wide selection of furniture which ranges from beds and mattresses to sofas, dining furniture and home accessories. Again, we now offer a range of bespoke furniture, for customers who may be looking for a sofa or a table and chairs in a particular size, wood finish or colour. We can custom make the furniture to their individual requirements. There are also a range of different fabrics, patterns and finishes to choose from,” he adds.

The team at Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring will guide and advise customers on all aspects of their requirements, whether it be choosing new flooring for your home renovation or selecting some superior quality furniture for your home.

Damien hails from Killeshin and has been successfully running Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring since 2016.

One of the most important aspects of their company ethos is to provide remarkable end-to-end customer service. Their staff are true experts in the area and are passionate about providing the best service for all their valued customers.

Damien is a carpenter by trade and has always had a keen eye for the sales element of the business, along with various trends and developments in the area of flooring and furniture.

Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring also provide a free measuring and estimating service, where one of their flooring specialists will come to your property. In addition to this, they also offer an outstanding professional fitting service, where your plans will become a reality.

In March 2020, Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring launched their website, giving customers an online glimpse of their extensive range, which can now be delivered anywhere in the country.

“We launched our website last March and it has exceeded all our expectations,” said Damien. “We now have two full-time employees dedicated to the e-commerce side of our business, so that has been going really well for us,” he adds.

Despite the challenges over the past year, Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring remains successful, a huge testament to the hard work of Damien and his team and the loyalty of his many satisfied customers.

“Without our local customers we’d have nothing; at the end of the day, our local customers are the ones who have built up the business and have been with us the whole way through and we really do appreciate that … that’s what it’s all about,” praised Damien.

Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring is open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Given the current restrictions, they are operating safely as an essential service. Customers are welcome by appointment only, but give the team a call on 059 9142953 and they will meet your requirements or visit their website anytime at lawlorsfurniture.ie