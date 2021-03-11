Gardaí are appealing for help in locating missing woman Mary Kavanagh

GARDAÍ in Baltinglass are appealing for help in finding Mary Kavanagh, who left her house yesterday, Wednesday 10 March, in Ballynamanogue, Tinahely and was dropped by taxi at Aldi in Tullow, Co Carlow at 5.30pm.

Mary was wearing a red cardigan, a dark-coloured coat and dark pants. She is around 5ft 5in and of slim build with brown shoulder-length hair. Her eyes are blue and she has dark eyebrows. If anyone has any information, could they please contact the gardaí in Baltinglass on 059 6482610 or any garda station.